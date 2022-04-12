Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Popular were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $59,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $142,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.31 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

