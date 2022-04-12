Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,610 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

