Robert J. Gould Sells 5,631 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $135,256.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,024,000 after acquiring an additional 433,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 240,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

