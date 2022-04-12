Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after acquiring an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $266.08 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.28 and a 200-day moving average of $307.48.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

