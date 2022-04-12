Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,693,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $272.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $172.84 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

