Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 261.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.70. 119,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,570. The company has a market capitalization of $209.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

