Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. 5,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $817.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.38 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.