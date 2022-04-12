Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,562,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,589,000 after purchasing an additional 202,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,641,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,362,000 after acquiring an additional 179,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.54. 84,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $101.37 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.