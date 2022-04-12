Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $660,000 Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,217,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,001,000 after buying an additional 2,023,400 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,376,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 913,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after buying an additional 472,381 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of LYB traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,244. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.