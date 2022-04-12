Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,518 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000.

BATS PFFD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 689,612 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

