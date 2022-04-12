Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $6.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ROOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,202. The stock has a market cap of $459.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. Root has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 28,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

