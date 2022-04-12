Rose Hill Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 12th

Rose Hill Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 12th. Rose Hill Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Rose Hill Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:ROSEU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

