Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 16,686 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Chimerix worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 131.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Chimerix by 30.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 967,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $3,148,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $404.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimerix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

