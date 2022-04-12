Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBD opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $415.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

