Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $876,000 Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Willdan Group worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 76.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $367.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLDN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Willdan Group news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $712,272.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.