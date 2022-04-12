Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,423 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.