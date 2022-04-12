Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,180 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

AMC opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.46.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $1,145,818.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,446 shares of company stock worth $10,817,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

