Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

In other news, insider Michele Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $230,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,120. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $97.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.27.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

