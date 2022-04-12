Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,196 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PRA Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

