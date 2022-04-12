Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,454 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

KELYA opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $827.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.