RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on RWEOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($69.57) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.17) to €46.50 ($50.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($41.63) to €42.50 ($46.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

