Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Up 7.8%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.60. Approximately 5,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 304,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.
In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $614,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.
About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.
