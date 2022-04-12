S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 1%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCPPF. HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.82) to GBX 685 ($8.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.00.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.