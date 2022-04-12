S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 1%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCPPF. HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.82) to GBX 685 ($8.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
