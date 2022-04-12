S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.37).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.42) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 327.60 ($4.27). 5,141,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,082. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -72.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 436.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 574.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 265 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 878 ($11.44).

In other S4 Capital news, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($68,282.51). Also, insider Paul Roy purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($527,495.44).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

