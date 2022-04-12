Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

NASDAQ:AOGOU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 50,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,656. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses with operations or prospective operations in electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related business ecosystem primarily in South East Asia.

