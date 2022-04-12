Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after purchasing an additional 162,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,349,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. 207,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

