Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 70,380 Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,639,000.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

ENERU remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $11.40.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.