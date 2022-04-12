Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. 660,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,667,134. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

