Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 101,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,925,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coliseum Acquisition by 96.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 245,480 shares during the last quarter.

Coliseum Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

