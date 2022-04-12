Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMGMU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Priveterra Acquisition by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Priveterra Acquisition by 659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter.

Priveterra Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

