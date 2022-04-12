Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,761. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.30 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.33.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

