Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,900 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.
Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $15,225,000.
NASDAQ VMGAU remained flat at $$10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.18.
