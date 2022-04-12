Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OXUSU stock remained flat at $$10.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.