Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 16,000 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.