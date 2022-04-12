Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,367. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.