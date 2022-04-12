Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,500,000.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IGTAU remained flat at $$10.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,257. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.