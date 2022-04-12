SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAIL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.04 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,745 shares of company stock worth $4,200,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.