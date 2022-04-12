Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $57.46

Shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.46, but opened at $56.11. Sanofi shares last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 60,418 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
