Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $776.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $383.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.92 and a 200-day moving average of $517.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.62. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $329.00 and a 52 week high of $947.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.