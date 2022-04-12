Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $41.73. 341,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,955,877. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.