SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,626,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247,601. The company has a market capitalization of $505.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

