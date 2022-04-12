SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 2,181,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,348. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $17,570,601.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,519 shares of company stock worth $35,474,422 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.