SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

NYSE:KR traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,519,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995,083. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

