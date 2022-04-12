SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.54. 12,967,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589,354. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

