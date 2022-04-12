SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,963 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.61. 1,523,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,071. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

