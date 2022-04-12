SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 545.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.07. 1,400,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

