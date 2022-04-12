Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will report $91.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $94.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $387.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $394.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.42 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $463.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 13,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,509. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

