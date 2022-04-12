Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Seagen worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $491,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Seagen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Seagen by 674.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 94,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $469,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.23.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,368 shares of company stock worth $10,714,569 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

