Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

SM Energy stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.36 and a beta of 5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.