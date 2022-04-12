Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Coterra Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

CTRA opened at $28.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

